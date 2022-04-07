Analysts Expect Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $5.23 Billion

Analysts expect Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Rating) to announce sales of $5.23 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Steel Dynamics’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $5.47 billion and the lowest is $5.09 billion. Steel Dynamics reported sales of $3.54 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 47.7%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Steel Dynamics will report full year sales of $19.67 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $17.16 billion to $24.27 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $17.11 billion, with estimates ranging from $14.27 billion to $25.15 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Steel Dynamics.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The basic materials company reported $5.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.73 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $5.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.29 billion. Steel Dynamics had a net margin of 17.46% and a return on equity of 63.43%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 104.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.97 EPS.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on STLD. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Steel Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $98.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Steel Dynamics from $95.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Steel Dynamics in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Steel Dynamics from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Steel Dynamics from $72.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $75.83.

Shares of Steel Dynamics stock opened at $82.17 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $71.84 and a 200-day moving average of $65.22. The company has a market cap of $15.57 billion, a PE ratio of 5.24 and a beta of 1.40. Steel Dynamics has a 1-year low of $49.53 and a 1-year high of $89.69. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This is a positive change from Steel Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.67%.

Steel Dynamics declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Monday, February 28th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.25 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the basic materials company to purchase up to 8.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, SVP Christopher A. Graham sold 4,425 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.51, for a total transaction of $338,556.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 5.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First National Bank of South Miami boosted its position in shares of Steel Dynamics by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 3,459 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $215,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the period. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. lifted its position in Steel Dynamics by 1.5% during the third quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 11,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $684,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust lifted its position in Steel Dynamics by 1.7% during the third quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 10,314 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $603,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Steel Dynamics by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,183 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,300,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC raised its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics by 97.3% during the third quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 446 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. 79.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. It operates through three segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment offers hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel products; parallel flange beams and channel sections, flat bars, large unequal leg angles, and reinforcing bars, as well as standard strength carbon, intermediate alloy hardness, and premium grade rail products; and engineered special-bar-quality products, merchant-bar-quality products, and other engineered round steel bars.

