Analysts Expect Intrusion Inc. (NASDAQ:INTZ) to Announce -$0.18 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect Intrusion Inc. (NASDAQ:INTZ – Get Rating) to announce earnings of ($0.18) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Intrusion’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.19) and the highest is ($0.16). Intrusion posted earnings per share of ($0.22) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 18.2%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Intrusion will report full-year earnings of ($0.63) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.70) to ($0.55). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($0.42) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Intrusion.

Get Intrusion alerts:

Intrusion (NASDAQ:INTZ – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.01. Intrusion had a negative net margin of 258.42% and a negative return on equity of 244.16%. The company had revenue of $1.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.38 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.17) EPS.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of Intrusion from $4.75 to $2.75 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 18th. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on shares of Intrusion from $4.00 to $2.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Intrusion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.75 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 18th.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in INTZ. Rafferty Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Intrusion during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,650,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Intrusion by 8,594.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 266,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,081,000 after purchasing an additional 263,005 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Intrusion by 59.2% in the 3rd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 323,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,315,000 after acquiring an additional 120,512 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Intrusion in the 3rd quarter worth $368,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Intrusion in the 3rd quarter worth $174,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Intrusion stock traded down $0.18 during trading on Thursday, reaching $2.10. 67,418 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 214,941. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.62. Intrusion has a 1-year low of $1.80 and a 1-year high of $28.77. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.29 million, a PE ratio of -2.02 and a beta of 1.23.

About Intrusion (Get Rating)

Intrusion, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions. It specializes in the development and marketing of entity identification, high speed data mining cybercrime and advanced persistent threat detection products. The company supports a range of customers including United States federal government entities, local government, banks, airlines, credit unions, and other financial institutions as well as hospitals, and other healthcare providers by providing products such as TraceCop for identity discovery and disclosure, and Savant for network data mining and advanced persistent threat detection.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Intrusion (INTZ)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Intrusion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intrusion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.