Analysts Expect GrowGeneration Corp. (NASDAQ:GRWG) to Announce -$0.09 EPS

Equities research analysts expect that GrowGeneration Corp. (NASDAQ:GRWG – Get Rating) will announce earnings of ($0.09) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for GrowGeneration’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.16) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.00. GrowGeneration posted earnings per share of $0.10 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 190%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that GrowGeneration will report full year earnings of $0.04 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.15) to $0.12. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.36 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.17 to $0.55. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for GrowGeneration.

GrowGeneration (NASDAQ:GRWG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $90.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.81 million. GrowGeneration had a net margin of 3.03% and a return on equity of 3.51%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 46.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.03 EPS.

Several research firms have recently commented on GRWG. Zacks Investment Research raised GrowGeneration from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on GrowGeneration from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Alliance Global Partners cut their price target on GrowGeneration from $20.00 to $14.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Roth Capital downgraded GrowGeneration from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $20.00 to $8.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on GrowGeneration from $24.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, GrowGeneration presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.17.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of GrowGeneration in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of GrowGeneration in the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new position in shares of GrowGeneration in the third quarter worth approximately $54,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of GrowGeneration by 800.0% in the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in GrowGeneration in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $86,000. 42.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of GRWG traded down $0.76 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $8.44. 68,956 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,279,451. The company has a market cap of $512.31 million, a PE ratio of 40.48 and a beta of 2.75. GrowGeneration has a 52 week low of $6.74 and a 52 week high of $57.10. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.69.

GrowGeneration Company Profile

GrowGeneration Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates retail hydroponic and organic gardening stores in the United States. It engages in the marketing and distribution of nutrients, growing media, advanced indoor and greenhouse lighting, environmental control systems, vertical benching, and accessories for hydroponic gardening, as well as other indoor and outdoor growing products.

