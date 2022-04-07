Analysts Expect Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TAST) Will Post Earnings of -$0.36 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TAST – Get Rating) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.36) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Carrols Restaurant Group’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.39) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.32). Carrols Restaurant Group posted earnings per share of ($0.13) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 176.9%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Carrols Restaurant Group will report full year earnings of ($0.40) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.59) to ($0.26). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($0.11) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.20) to ($0.01). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Carrols Restaurant Group.

Carrols Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:TAST – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.05. Carrols Restaurant Group had a negative return on equity of 8.94% and a negative net margin of 2.60%. The firm had revenue of $416.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $420.00 million.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on TAST shares. Stephens cut Carrols Restaurant Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $6.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Carrols Restaurant Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Carrols Restaurant Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.20.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TAST. Royce & Associates LP raised its stake in Carrols Restaurant Group by 89.6% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 972,823 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,880,000 after acquiring an additional 459,730 shares in the last quarter. Union Square Park Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group by 136.1% in the fourth quarter. Union Square Park Capital Management LLC now owns 708,271 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,096,000 after buying an additional 408,271 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. increased its stake in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group by 18.2% in the third quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 2,152,517 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $7,878,000 after buying an additional 331,603 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group by 68.4% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 340,015 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,244,000 after buying an additional 138,051 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group by 52.0% in the third quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 402,072 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,472,000 after buying an additional 137,491 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.10% of the company’s stock.

Carrols Restaurant Group stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $2.06. 445,803 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 297,683. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.40 and a beta of 2.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.46. Carrols Restaurant Group has a 12 month low of $1.94 and a 12 month high of $6.49.

Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc engages in the operation of restaurants under the Burger King and Popeyes brands. It serves flame-broiled whopper sandwich, hamburgers, chicken and other specialty sandwiches, fries, salads, breakfast items, smoothies, frappes, and other snacks. The company was founded in 1960 and is headquartered in Syracuse, NY.

