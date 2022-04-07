Analysts Anticipate Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.23 Billion

Brokerages expect Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR – Get Rating) to post sales of $1.23 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Eleven analysts have issued estimates for Twitter’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.18 billion and the highest is $1.31 billion. Twitter posted sales of $1.04 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Twitter will report full-year sales of $6.01 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $5.92 billion to $6.12 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $7.36 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.08 billion to $7.58 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Twitter.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The social networking company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.01. Twitter had a negative return on equity of 4.37% and a negative net margin of 4.36%. The firm had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on TWTR shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Twitter from $70.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Twitter in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $39.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Twitter from $56.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Twitter in a research note on Friday, March 11th. They set a “hold” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 price target on shares of Twitter in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.06.

In other news, CAO Robert Kaiden sold 5,614 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.04, for a total transaction of $207,942.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Ned D. Segal sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.79, for a total transaction of $198,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,614 shares of company stock valued at $744,993 in the last quarter. Insiders own 2.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TWTR. Lone Pine Capital LLC increased its holdings in Twitter by 117.4% in the third quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 21,533,828 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,300,428,000 after buying an additional 11,630,881 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Twitter by 25.1% in the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 17,245,755 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $745,362,000 after buying an additional 3,460,856 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Twitter by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,314,021 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $617,134,000 after buying an additional 378,646 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Twitter by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 12,467,698 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $538,854,000 after buying an additional 1,731,554 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in Twitter by 30.4% in the fourth quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 10,297,193 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $448,546,000 after buying an additional 2,400,339 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TWTR opened at $50.77 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $36.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.51. Twitter has a one year low of $31.30 and a one year high of $73.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 5.89 and a current ratio of 5.89. The stock has a market cap of $40.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -169.23 and a beta of 0.80.

Twitter declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, February 10th that authorizes the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the social networking company to reacquire up to 14% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real-time. The company offers Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content. It also provides promoted products and services, such as promoted ads and Twitter amplify, follower ads, and Twitter takeover; Tips to directly send small one-time payments on Twitter using various payment methods, including bitcoin; Super Follows, a paid monthly subscription, which includes bonus content, exclusive previews, and perks as a way to support and connect with creators on Twitter; and Ticketed Spaces to support creators on Twitter for their time and effort in hosting, speaking, and moderating the public conversation on Twitter Spaces.

