Analysts Anticipate PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH) Will Announce Earnings of $1.97 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH – Get Rating) to post earnings per share of $1.97 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for PotlatchDeltic’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.75 to $2.34. PotlatchDeltic reported earnings per share of $1.94 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 1.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PotlatchDeltic will report full year earnings of $4.32 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.90 to $4.75. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $2.15 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.30 to $3.00. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow PotlatchDeltic.

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58. PotlatchDeltic had a net margin of 31.69% and a return on equity of 26.86%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.48 EPS.

PCH has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of PotlatchDeltic from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of PotlatchDeltic in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PotlatchDeltic from a “strong sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.50.

Shares of PCH stock traded up $0.79 on Friday, hitting $51.64. 11,370 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 413,800. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a current ratio of 3.34. PotlatchDeltic has a one year low of $48.82 and a one year high of $65.67. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.14 and a beta of 1.23.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th were given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.41%. This is a boost from PotlatchDeltic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. PotlatchDeltic’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.12%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lifted its position in PotlatchDeltic by 69.5% during the 3rd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 478 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its stake in PotlatchDeltic by 458.1% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 27,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 22,162 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in PotlatchDeltic during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Huntington National Bank bought a new stake in PotlatchDeltic during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its stake in PotlatchDeltic by 41.1% during the 3rd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 755 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. 82.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) that owns 1.8 million acres of timberlands in Alabama, Arkansas, Idaho, Louisiana, Minnesota and Mississippi. Through its taxable REIT subsidiary, the company also operates six sawmills, an industrial-grade plywood mill, a residential and commercial real estate development business and a rural timberland sales program.

