Analysts Anticipate MannKind Co. (NASDAQ:MNKD) Will Post Earnings of -$0.10 Per Share

Brokerages expect MannKind Co. (NASDAQ:MNKD – Get Rating) to report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.10) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for MannKind’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.13) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.08). MannKind reported earnings of ($0.05) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 100%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MannKind will report full year earnings of ($0.34) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.43) to ($0.26). For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($0.03) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.16) to $0.09. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow MannKind.

MannKind (NASDAQ:MNKD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $12.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.99 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.06) EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MNKD shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MannKind from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on shares of MannKind from $6.50 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of MannKind to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.50.

In other news, Director Anthony C. Hooper acquired 40,000 shares of MannKind stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.71 per share, with a total value of $108,400.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Alejandro Galindo purchased 36,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.71 per share, with a total value of $99,999.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 79,945 shares of company stock valued at $218,052 over the last 90 days. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of MannKind in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of MannKind in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. PYA Waltman Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MannKind in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MannKind in the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MannKind in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 43.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MNKD stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Thursday, reaching $3.91. The stock had a trading volume of 9,648 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,750,546. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.17. The company has a market capitalization of $986.34 million, a P/E ratio of -12.22 and a beta of 1.98. MannKind has a 1-year low of $2.49 and a 1-year high of $5.53.

MannKind Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of inhaled therapeutic products for endocrine and orphan lung diseases in the United States. It offers Afrezza, an inhaled insulin used to improve glycemic control in adults with diabetes. It also promotes Thyquidity to adult and pediatric endocrinologists, and other healthcare providers for the treatment of hypothyroidism.

