Analysts Anticipate GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS) Will Post Earnings of $1.87 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS – Get Rating) will announce $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for GMS’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.86 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.87. GMS posted earnings per share of $1.07 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 74.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that GMS will report full year earnings of $7.27 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.26 to $7.28. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $7.19 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.51 to $8.04. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for GMS.

Get GMS alerts:

GMS (NYSE:GMS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74. GMS had a net margin of 5.39% and a return on equity of 31.14%. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered GMS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of GMS in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Loop Capital began coverage on shares of GMS in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, GMS presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.88.

Shares of NYSE:GMS traded down $0.77 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $45.48. 3,116 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 275,440. The stock has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.66 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. GMS has a twelve month low of $40.03 and a twelve month high of $61.79. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $51.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.84.

In related news, major shareholder Coliseum Capital Management, L purchased 36,713 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $54.39 per share, for a total transaction of $1,996,820.07. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders have acquired a total of 72,049 shares of company stock worth $3,853,615 over the last 90 days. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of GMS in the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new position in shares of GMS in the third quarter worth approximately $53,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of GMS by 15,722.2% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,415 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of GMS by 264.1% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 1,429 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of GMS in the fourth quarter worth approximately $138,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.31% of the company’s stock.

GMS Company Profile (Get Rating)

GMS Inc distributes wallboards, suspended ceilings systems, and complementary building products in the United States and Canada. The company offers ceilings products, including suspended mineral fibers, soft fibers, and metal ceiling systems primarily used in offices, hotels, hospitals, retail facilities, schools, and various other commercial and institutional buildings.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on GMS (GMS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for GMS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GMS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.