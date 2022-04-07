Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) Shares Sold by Grimes & Company Inc.

Grimes & Company Inc. lessened its position in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,598 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 84 shares during the quarter. Grimes & Company Inc.’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $482,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMP. Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd. raised its position in Ameriprise Financial by 0.5% during the third quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd. now owns 7,147 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,888,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Ameriprise Financial by 0.6% during the third quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,975 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,842,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 10.3% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR grew its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 4.4% during the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 943 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Estate Counselors LLC grew its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 0.7% during the third quarter. Estate Counselors LLC now owns 5,385 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,422,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. 80.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ameriprise Financial alerts:

Several equities analysts have commented on AMP shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ameriprise Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $316.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $350.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Ameriprise Financial from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $305.00 to $362.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $325.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ameriprise Financial currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $333.92.

In other Ameriprise Financial news, CEO William F. Truscott sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.09, for a total transaction of $4,881,440.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CFO Walter Stanley Berman sold 8,711 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.01, for a total value of $2,717,919.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 103,106 shares of company stock valued at $32,258,469 over the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE AMP traded down $7.45 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $291.09. 70 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 624,509. The firm has a market cap of $32.19 billion, a PE ratio of 12.67 and a beta of 1.51. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $297.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $297.39. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $234.71 and a 12 month high of $332.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $6.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.77 by $0.38. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 48.36% and a net margin of 20.55%. The company had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.56 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.53 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 25.92 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th were issued a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 19.59%.

Ameriprise Financial declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, January 26th that authorizes the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase up to 8.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

About Ameriprise Financial (Get Rating)

Ameriprise Financial, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm provides financial planning, asset management and insurance services to individuals, businesses and institutions. It operates through the following business segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ameriprise Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameriprise Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.