Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) Shares Acquired by Quadrant Capital Group LLC

Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) by 52.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,629 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,247 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $1,095,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMP. Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the third quarter worth approximately $137,568,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 85.8% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 437,263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $115,490,000 after buying an additional 201,915 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 12.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,177,464 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $293,046,000 after buying an additional 130,430 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 48.0% in the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 381,984 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $100,890,000 after purchasing an additional 123,846 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 10.8% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 995,363 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $247,726,000 after purchasing an additional 96,639 shares during the period. 80.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have commented on AMP. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $325.00 to $338.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $350.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $355.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $325.00 to $310.00 in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $333.92.

In related news, insider Gumer Alvero sold 2,044 shares of Ameriprise Financial stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.30, for a total value of $642,429.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CEO William F. Truscott sold 16,000 shares of Ameriprise Financial stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.09, for a total value of $4,881,440.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 103,106 shares of company stock worth $32,258,469. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE AMP opened at $292.26 on Thursday. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $234.71 and a fifty-two week high of $332.37. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $297.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $297.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market cap of $32.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.67 and a beta of 1.51.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $6.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.77 by $0.38. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 20.55% and a return on equity of 48.36%. The firm had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.53 earnings per share. Ameriprise Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 25.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th were given a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.59%.

Ameriprise Financial declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, January 26th that authorizes the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy up to 8.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Ameriprise Financial, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm provides financial planning, asset management and insurance services to individuals, businesses and institutions. It operates through the following business segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

