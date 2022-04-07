American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) Shares Acquired by Calamos Wealth Management LLC

Calamos Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,117 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. Calamos Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $400,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of AWK. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in American Water Works by 13.1% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 519 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,348 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $632,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in American Water Works by 10.8% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 656 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,871 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $542,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group grew its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 1.6% during the third quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 4,434 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $746,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.76% of the company’s stock.

AWK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays cut their price objective on American Water Works from $187.00 to $166.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised American Water Works from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $163.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. HSBC raised American Water Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the company from $190.00 to $182.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of American Water Works from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $172.00 to $171.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of American Water Works from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $164.00 to $161.00 in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, American Water Works presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $174.60.

NYSE:AWK traded up $0.70 on Thursday, reaching $169.69. 7,462 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 810,210. The firm has a market cap of $30.84 billion, a PE ratio of 24.32, a P/E/G ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 0.41. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $155.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $167.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $144.20 and a 12 month high of $189.65.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $951.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. American Water Works had a net margin of 32.14% and a return on equity of 11.25%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current year.

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

