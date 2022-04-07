American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSWA) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSWA – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $30.25.

AMSWA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of American Software from $24.50 to $23.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Sidoti lifted their price target on shares of American Software from $26.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. StockNews.com raised shares of American Software from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of American Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in American Software during the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Software by 107.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,075 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,075 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of American Software in the 3rd quarter valued at about $66,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of American Software by 387.2% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,118 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 2,478 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in American Software by 308.4% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,753 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 2,834 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMSWA traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $19.62. The stock had a trading volume of 65,718 shares, compared to its average volume of 96,381. The firm has a market cap of $658.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.11 and a beta of 0.73. American Software has a 12 month low of $18.41 and a 12 month high of $33.26. The business has a fifty day moving average of $21.22 and a 200 day moving average of $24.24.

American Software (NASDAQ:AMSWA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $32.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.27 million. American Software had a net margin of 10.09% and a return on equity of 9.77%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.07 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that American Software will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 6th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 5th. American Software’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 118.92%.

American Software, Inc develops, markets, and supports a range of computer business application software products in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Supply Chain Management (SCM), Information Technology Consulting (IT Consulting), and Other. The SCM segment provides demand optimization, inventory optimization, supply optimization, retail optimization, quality and compliance, PLM, sourcing management, and integrated business planning services.

