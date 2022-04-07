American Express (NYSE:AXP) Shares Sold by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank decreased its holdings in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 178,546 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 6,539 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in American Express were worth $29,210,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AXP. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC purchased a new position in American Express in the third quarter valued at $34,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in American Express in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new position in American Express during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. increased its position in American Express by 37.7% during the 3rd quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 230 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Express by 30.8% during the 3rd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 255 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on AXP shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on American Express from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Wolfe Research lowered their price target on American Express from $240.00 to $226.00 in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of American Express from $218.00 to $223.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Stephens increased their price target on shares of American Express from $190.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of American Express from $182.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $197.71.

In related news, EVP Quinn Jessica Lieberman sold 1,804 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.42, for a total value of $345,321.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, insider Anre D. Williams sold 139,909 shares of American Express stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.82, for a total transaction of $27,536,889.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 440,177 shares of company stock valued at $81,094,533. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of American Express stock traded down $3.64 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $180.07. 85,295 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,753,464. The stock has a market cap of $136.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.03, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.68. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $185.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $175.51. American Express has a 12 month low of $140.68 and a 12 month high of $199.55.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The payment services company reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.40. American Express had a net margin of 18.92% and a return on equity of 33.20%. The firm had revenue of $12.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.76 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that American Express will post 9.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This is an increase from American Express’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.22%.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

