American Express (NYSE:AXP) Shares Sold by Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd

Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd lessened its holdings in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 0.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,739,466 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 3,379 shares during the quarter. American Express accounts for about 12.9% of Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd owned approximately 0.61% of American Express worth $775,377,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Spire Wealth Management grew its position in American Express by 109.7% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 9,090 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,487,000 after acquiring an additional 4,755 shares in the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden grew its position in American Express by 7.3% in the third quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 139,900 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $23,437,000 after acquiring an additional 9,500 shares in the last quarter. Kings Point Capital Management grew its position in American Express by 20.1% in the third quarter. Kings Point Capital Management now owns 112,129 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $18,785,000 after acquiring an additional 18,739 shares in the last quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC grew its position in American Express by 0.4% in the third quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC now owns 311,519 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $52,189,000 after acquiring an additional 1,357 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in American Express by 275.0% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 58,352 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $9,546,000 after acquiring an additional 42,792 shares in the last quarter. 83.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stephens increased their price objective on shares of American Express from $190.00 to $197.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of American Express from $204.00 to $206.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Wolfe Research decreased their price target on shares of American Express from $240.00 to $226.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of American Express from $218.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of American Express from $182.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $197.71.

In related news, EVP Quinn Jessica Lieberman sold 1,804 shares of American Express stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.42, for a total transaction of $345,321.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Stephen J. Squeri sold 267,656 shares of American Express stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.60, for a total transaction of $47,803,361.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 440,177 shares of company stock worth $81,094,533. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

AXP stock traded down $3.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $182.39. The company had a trading volume of 4,060,019 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,352,147. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $138.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.10. American Express has a one year low of $140.68 and a one year high of $199.55. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $185.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $175.51.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The payment services company reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $12.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.55 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 33.20% and a net margin of 18.92%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 29.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.76 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that American Express will post 9.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 10th. Investors of record on Friday, April 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This is a boost from American Express’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. American Express’s payout ratio is currently 17.22%.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

