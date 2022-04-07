American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) Reaches New 12-Month High at $102.53

Shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $102.53 and last traded at $102.25, with a volume of 22350 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $100.65.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AEP. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of American Electric Power in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of American Electric Power from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $93.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $94.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn lowered shares of American Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American Electric Power presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $102.48.

Get American Electric Power alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $52.72 billion, a PE ratio of 20.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $93.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $88.18.

American Electric Power ( NASDAQ:AEP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.04. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.78% and a net margin of 14.80%. The firm had revenue of $4.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.94 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.87 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 4.98 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 10th were issued a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 9th. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.65%.

In other American Electric Power news, EVP Greg B. Hall sold 1,064 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.71, for a total value of $91,195.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Charles R. Patton sold 5,575 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.19, for a total value of $486,084.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 32,562 shares of company stock valued at $3,040,061. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Hawaiian Bank purchased a new position in American Electric Power in the 1st quarter valued at about $529,000. Meyer Handelman Co. lifted its holdings in American Electric Power by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. now owns 71,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,174,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in American Electric Power by 22.5% in the 1st quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new position in American Electric Power in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,415,000. Finally, City State Bank purchased a new position in American Electric Power in the 4th quarter valued at about $523,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.08% of the company’s stock.

American Electric Power Company Profile (NASDAQ:AEP)

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for American Electric Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Electric Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.