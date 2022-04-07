American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) Shares Bought by Ieq Capital LLC

Ieq Capital LLC grew its position in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) by 9.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,265 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $557,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of American Electric Power by 4.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 39,550,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,210,708,000 after acquiring an additional 1,569,233 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of American Electric Power by 10.2% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 15,398,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,250,036,000 after acquiring an additional 1,430,681 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of American Electric Power by 2.3% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 13,347,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,083,540,000 after acquiring an additional 303,065 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in shares of American Electric Power by 2.8% in the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 8,339,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $676,970,000 after acquiring an additional 228,671 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in American Electric Power by 1.9% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,979,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $645,812,000 after buying an additional 151,838 shares during the period. 74.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other American Electric Power news, EVP Charles R. Patton sold 5,575 shares of American Electric Power stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.19, for a total value of $486,084.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Paul Chodak III sold 6,361 shares of American Electric Power stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.54, for a total transaction of $607,729.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 32,562 shares of company stock valued at $3,040,061. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on AEP shares. Seaport Res Ptn lowered shares of American Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $94.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of American Electric Power in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $101.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American Electric Power currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.48.

Shares of AEP traded down $1.16 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $103.33. 70,078 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,950,561. The firm has a market cap of $52.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.78, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.35. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $93.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $88.18. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $80.22 and a 12-month high of $104.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $4.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.94 billion. American Electric Power had a net margin of 14.80% and a return on equity of 10.78%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.87 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 10th were paid a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 9th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.02%. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.65%.

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

