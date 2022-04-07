American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.15 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO – Get Rating) to report $1.15 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for American Eagle Outfitters’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.14 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.15 billion. American Eagle Outfitters posted sales of $1.03 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 11.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that American Eagle Outfitters will report full year sales of $5.70 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.64 billion to $5.76 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $5.95 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.84 billion to $6.23 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for American Eagle Outfitters.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The apparel retailer reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35. American Eagle Outfitters had a net margin of 8.37% and a return on equity of 34.33%. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.39 EPS. American Eagle Outfitters’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on AEO shares. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $28.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $29.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Cowen increased their target price on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $31.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.71.

In other news, EVP Michael R. Rempell sold 12,895 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.12, for a total transaction of $246,552.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven A. Davis purchased 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $18.12 per share, with a total value of $99,660.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new position in American Eagle Outfitters in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in American Eagle Outfitters by 73.6% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,462 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in American Eagle Outfitters by 256.4% in the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,782 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 1,282 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in American Eagle Outfitters in the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in American Eagle Outfitters by 197.2% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,318 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 1,538 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of AEO stock traded up $0.14 on Monday, hitting $15.86. The stock had a trading volume of 7,134,259 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,617,948. The business has a 50 day moving average of $19.84 and a 200 day moving average of $23.36. The stock has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.00. American Eagle Outfitters has a 12-month low of $15.12 and a 12-month high of $38.99.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th were issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.54%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th. American Eagle Outfitters’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.47%.

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc is a multi-brand specialty retailer, which offers an assortment of apparel and accessories for men and women under the American Eagle Outfitters brand, and intimates, apparel and personal care products for women under the Aerie brand. The firm operates stores in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Hong Kong, China and the United Kingdom.

