Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE) CEO Martin J. Lyons Sells 163 Shares

Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE – Get Rating) CEO Martin J. Lyons sold 163 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.02, for a total transaction of $15,325.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

AEE stock opened at $97.13 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $88.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $86.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. Ameren Co. has a 1-year low of $79.35 and a 1-year high of $97.50. The stock has a market cap of $25.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.29, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.36.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.02). Ameren had a return on equity of 10.31% and a net margin of 15.48%. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.46 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Ameren Co. will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th were given a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 8th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. This is a boost from Ameren’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. Ameren’s payout ratio is currently 61.46%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Ameren by 885.7% during the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 276 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ameren during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new position in shares of Ameren during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ameren during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ameren during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. 75.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Ameren from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Ameren from $87.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Ameren in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Ameren from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.00.

Ameren Corp. is a public utility holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and natural gas services. It operates through the following segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, Ameren Transmission, and Other. The Ameren Transmission segment consists of the aggregated electric transmission businesses of Ameren Illinois and Ameren Transmission Company of Illinois (ATXI).

