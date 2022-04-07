Amerant Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTB) Receives $31.08 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Amerant Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTB – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $30.10.

AMTB has been the topic of several analyst reports. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Amerant Bancorp from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Amerant Bancorp from $30.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Amerant Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday.

NASDAQ AMTB traded down $1.08 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $28.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 802 shares, compared to its average volume of 104,424. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $32.45 and a 200 day moving average of $30.89. Amerant Bancorp has a twelve month low of $17.40 and a twelve month high of $36.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.75 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

Amerant Bancorp ( NASDAQ:AMTB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.13. Amerant Bancorp had a net margin of 30.65% and a return on equity of 8.78%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.27 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Amerant Bancorp will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. Amerant Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 1.99%.

In related news, Director A. Gustavo J. Vollmer sold 13,404 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.50, for a total value of $462,438.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director M. Gustavo Marturet sold 2,189 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.34, for a total transaction of $68,603.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 36,175 shares of company stock valued at $1,224,598 in the last three months. 17.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amerant Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in shares of Amerant Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Amerant Bancorp by 93.1% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 1,301 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amerant Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth about $86,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Amerant Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth about $87,000. Institutional investors own 31.40% of the company’s stock.

Amerant Bancorp Inc operates as the bank holding company for Amerant Bank, N.A. that provides banking products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States and internationally. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; and certificates of deposits. It also provides variable and fixed rate commercial real estate loans; loans secured by owner-occupied properties; loans to domestic and foreign individuals primarily secured by personal residence; working capital loans, asset-based lending, participations in shared national credits, purchased receivables, and small business administration loans; loans to financial institutions and acceptances; and consumer loans and overdrafts, such as automobile, personal, or loans secured by cash or securities and revolving credit card agreements.

