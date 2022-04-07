Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED) Expected to Earn Q2 2023 Earnings of $1.56 Per Share

Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at William Blair boosted their Q2 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Amedisys in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, April 4th. William Blair analyst M. Larew now expects that the health services provider will post earnings of $1.56 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.53. William Blair also issued estimates for Amedisys’ Q3 2023 earnings at $1.72 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.80 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $6.45 EPS.

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The health services provider reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $559.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $555.18 million. Amedisys had a net margin of 9.44% and a return on equity of 21.84%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.49 EPS.

Several other research firms have also commented on AMED. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Amedisys from $225.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. UBS Group upgraded Amedisys from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $152.00 to $168.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Amedisys in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial cut their price target on Amedisys from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Benchmark dropped their price objective on shares of Amedisys from $200.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $193.13.

NASDAQ:AMED opened at $163.75 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.72. Amedisys has a one year low of $122.12 and a one year high of $292.97. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $152.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $155.62.

In other news, insider David L. Kemmerly sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.31, for a total transaction of $443,275.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AMED. Riverbridge Partners LLC increased its holdings in Amedisys by 57.0% during the fourth quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,588,750 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $257,187,000 after buying an additional 576,633 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in Amedisys by 39,235.8% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 570,369 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $92,331,000 after acquiring an additional 568,919 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Amedisys in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $85,286,000. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in Amedisys by 2,265.4% in the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 406,854 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $60,662,000 after acquiring an additional 389,654 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in Amedisys by 233.6% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 463,866 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $69,162,000 after acquiring an additional 324,806 shares in the last quarter. 92.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Amedisys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home Health, Hospice, Personal Care, and High Acuity Care. The Home Health segment offers a range of services in the homes of individuals for the recovery of patients from surgery, chronic disability, or terminal illness, as well as prevents avoidable hospital readmissions through its skilled nurses; rehabilitation therapists specialized in physical, speech, and occupational therapy; and social workers and aides for assisting its patients.

