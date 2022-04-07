Ambrx Biopharma (NYSE:AMAM) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Ambrx Biopharma (NYSE:AMAM – Get Rating) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Ambrx Biopharma in a research note on Monday, February 28th. They issued a neutral rating and a $6.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Ambrx Biopharma from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $5.25 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ambrx Biopharma currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $14.64.

Shares of NYSE:AMAM opened at $4.09 on Wednesday. Ambrx Biopharma has a 1-year low of $3.95 and a 1-year high of $22.87. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $4.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.40.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMAM. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of Ambrx Biopharma in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ambrx Biopharma in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Ambrx Biopharma in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $632,000. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. boosted its holdings in shares of Ambrx Biopharma by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 1,923,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,371,000 after buying an additional 96,408 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Suvretta Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ambrx Biopharma in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $9,551,000.

Ambrx Biopharma Inc, a clinical-stage biologics company, focuses on discovering and developing engineered precision biologics (EPBs) using its proprietary expanded genetic code technology platform. Its lead product candidate is ARX788, an anti-HER2 ADC, which is investigated in various clinical trials for the treatment of breast cancer, gastric/gastroesophageal junction (GEJ) cancer, and other solid tumors, including ongoing Phase 2/3 clinical trials for the treatment of HER2-positive metastatic breast cancer and gastric cancer.

