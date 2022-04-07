Amanpal Singh Bhutani Sells 1,987 Shares of GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY) Stock

GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY – Get Rating) CEO Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 1,987 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.51, for a total transaction of $171,895.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Amanpal Singh Bhutani also recently made the following trade(s):

Get GoDaddy alerts:

On Wednesday, March 2nd, Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 6,026 shares of GoDaddy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.96, for a total transaction of $493,890.96.

On Wednesday, February 23rd, Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 9,254 shares of GoDaddy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.68, for a total transaction of $746,612.72.

Shares of GoDaddy stock traded down $2.22 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $83.50. The company had a trading volume of 10,250 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,655,078. The company’s 50-day moving average is $80.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.30. GoDaddy Inc. has a twelve month low of $65.70 and a twelve month high of $90.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.37, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The company has a market cap of $13.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.00.

GoDaddy ( NYSE:GDDY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The technology company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $973.09 million. GoDaddy had a net margin of 6.35% and a negative return on equity of 805.65%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that GoDaddy Inc. will post 2.19 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on GDDY. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of GoDaddy from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of GoDaddy from $81.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of GoDaddy in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of GoDaddy from $85.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.90.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of GDDY. Norwood Financial Corp acquired a new stake in GoDaddy during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Tobam raised its position in GoDaddy by 524.5% during the 3rd quarter. Tobam now owns 662 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 556 shares during the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in GoDaddy during the 4th quarter worth $47,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in GoDaddy during the 4th quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. raised its position in GoDaddy by 112.3% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 777 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 411 shares during the last quarter.

About GoDaddy (Get Rating)

GoDaddy Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based technology products in the United States and internationally. The company provides domain name registration product that enables to engage customers at the initial stage of establishing a digital identity. It also offers shared Website hosting products that provide various applications and products, such as web analytics, Secure Sockets Layer certificates, and WordPress; Website hosting on virtual private servers and virtual dedicated servers products, which allows customers to select the server configuration suited for their applications, requirements, and growth; managed hosting products to set up, monitor, maintain, secure, and patch software and servers for customers; and security products, a suite of tools designed to help secure customers' online presence.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for GoDaddy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GoDaddy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.