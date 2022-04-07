Amanpal Singh Bhutani Sells 1,987 Shares of GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY) Stock

GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY – Get Rating) CEO Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 1,987 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.51, for a total transaction of $171,895.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.
Amanpal Singh Bhutani also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, March 2nd, Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 6,026 shares of GoDaddy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.96, for a total transaction of $493,890.96.
- On Wednesday, February 23rd, Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 9,254 shares of GoDaddy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.68, for a total transaction of $746,612.72.
Shares of GoDaddy stock traded down $2.22 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $83.50. The company had a trading volume of 10,250 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,655,078. The company’s 50-day moving average is $80.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.30. GoDaddy Inc. has a twelve month low of $65.70 and a twelve month high of $90.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.37, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The company has a market cap of $13.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.00.
Several brokerages recently weighed in on GDDY. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of GoDaddy from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of GoDaddy from $81.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of GoDaddy in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of GoDaddy from $85.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.90.
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of GDDY. Norwood Financial Corp acquired a new stake in GoDaddy during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Tobam raised its position in GoDaddy by 524.5% during the 3rd quarter. Tobam now owns 662 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 556 shares during the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in GoDaddy during the 4th quarter worth $47,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in GoDaddy during the 4th quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. raised its position in GoDaddy by 112.3% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 777 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 411 shares during the last quarter.
About GoDaddy (Get Rating)
GoDaddy Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based technology products in the United States and internationally. The company provides domain name registration product that enables to engage customers at the initial stage of establishing a digital identity. It also offers shared Website hosting products that provide various applications and products, such as web analytics, Secure Sockets Layer certificates, and WordPress; Website hosting on virtual private servers and virtual dedicated servers products, which allows customers to select the server configuration suited for their applications, requirements, and growth; managed hosting products to set up, monitor, maintain, secure, and patch software and servers for customers; and security products, a suite of tools designed to help secure customers' online presence.
