Alstom (OTCMKTS:ALSMY) Price Target Lowered to €44.00 at UBS Group

Alstom (OTCMKTS:ALSMY – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by UBS Group from €47.00 ($51.65) to €44.00 ($48.35) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

ALSMY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Alstom from €59.00 ($64.84) to €50.00 ($54.95) and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Alstom from €38.00 ($41.76) to €37.50 ($41.21) and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alstom from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Alstom from €43.00 ($47.25) to €41.00 ($45.05) and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $43.13.

ALSMY stock opened at $2.18 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.81. Alstom has a 52-week low of $1.86 and a 52-week high of $5.75. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.22.

Alstom SA engages in the provision of transport services. It operates through the following segments: urban and main line transportation, signalling, services and integrated solutions. It offers a complete range of solutions from trains to metros, tramways, and e-buses; passenger solutions; customized services like maintenance and modernization; infrastructure; signalling; and digital mobility solutions.

