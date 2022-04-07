Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Purchases Shares of 163,460 Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 163,460 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,081,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Crown by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC now owns 11,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,228,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co raised its position in shares of Crown by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 3,430 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $379,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Crown by 2.5% during the third quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,039 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $508,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Connable Office Inc. raised its position in shares of Crown by 6.4% during the third quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 2,732 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Crown by 3.6% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 6,577 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $663,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CCK stock opened at $122.36 on Thursday. Crown Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $95.27 and a 52-week high of $130.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $121.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $112.08.

Crown ( NYSE:CCK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.12. Crown had a negative net margin of 4.70% and a positive return on equity of 37.44%. The firm had revenue of $3.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.79 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.50 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Crown Holdings, Inc. will post 8.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 9th. This is a boost from Crown’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. Crown’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -18.97%.

Crown announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, December 9th that permits the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the industrial products company to repurchase up to 22.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CCK. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Crown from $136.00 to $142.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Crown in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet lowered shares of Crown from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Crown from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Crown from $138.00 to $147.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $136.31.

In other Crown news, insider Hock Huat Goh sold 5,623 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.92, for a total value of $702,425.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John W. Conway sold 336 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.54, for a total transaction of $41,509.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 13,706 shares of company stock worth $1,684,110. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Crown Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells packaging products and equipment for consumer goods and industrial products in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers products for consumer goods, including steel and aluminum cans for food and beverage industries. The company also provides products for industrial products, such as steel and plastic strap consumables and equipment, paper-based protective packaging, and plastic film consumables and equipment to metals, food and beverage, construction, agricultural, corrugated, and general industries.

