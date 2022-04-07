Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Purchases New Position in The Central and Eastern Europe Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CEE)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in The Central and Eastern Europe Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CEE – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 715,086 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock, valued at approximately $18,871,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned about 11.06% of The Central and Eastern Europe Fund at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of The Central and Eastern Europe Fund by 136.4% in the fourth quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC now owns 62,477 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,649,000 after acquiring an additional 36,051 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of The Central and Eastern Europe Fund by 21.3% in the third quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 23,498 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $678,000 after acquiring an additional 4,128 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of The Central and Eastern Europe Fund by 20.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,197 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $439,000 after acquiring an additional 2,590 shares during the last quarter. Bulldog Investors LLP bought a new position in shares of The Central and Eastern Europe Fund in the third quarter worth about $432,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of The Central and Eastern Europe Fund by 56.9% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,339 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $178,000 after acquiring an additional 2,298 shares during the last quarter. 49.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CEE opened at $11.60 on Thursday. The Central and Eastern Europe Fund, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.15 and a 1-year high of $31.46. The company has a 50-day moving average of $15.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.38.

The Central and Eastern Europe Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by Deutsche Investment Management Americas Inc The fund is managed by Deutsche Asset Management International GmbH. It invests in the public equity markets across Central and Eastern Europe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

