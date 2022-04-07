Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Purchases New Position in Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 606,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,045,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Liberty Global by 74.4% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 596 shares during the period. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of Liberty Global by 111.1% during the 3rd quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 1,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty Global during the 4th quarter worth approximately $90,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Liberty Global by 61.8% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after buying an additional 2,252 shares during the period. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty Global during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $205,000. 54.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Liberty Global from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Liberty Global in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ LBTYK opened at $25.46 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $13.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $26.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45. Liberty Global plc has a 52-week low of $23.45 and a 52-week high of $30.49.

Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter. Liberty Global had a net margin of 127.35% and a return on equity of 20.11%.

Liberty Global plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband internet, video, fixed-line telephony, and mobile communications services to residential and business customers. It offers value-added broadband services, such as intelligent WiFi features; security; smart home, online storage solutions, and Web spaces; Connect Box, a set-top or Horizon box that delivers in-home Wi-Fi service; community Wi-Fi via routers in home, which provides access to the internet; and public Wi-Fi access points in train stations, hotels, bars, restaurants, and other public places.

