Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Makes New $20.65 Million Investment in Eventbrite, Inc. (NYSE:EB)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eventbrite, Inc. (NYSE:EB – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,183,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,645,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned approximately 1.25% of Eventbrite at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Eventbrite by 40.1% in the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,042,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,629,000 after purchasing an additional 584,867 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of Eventbrite by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 269,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,663,000 after purchasing an additional 8,380 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Eventbrite by 30.7% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 388,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,341,000 after purchasing an additional 91,253 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Eventbrite by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 63,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,209,000 after purchasing an additional 2,591 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd increased its position in shares of Eventbrite by 40.2% in the third quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 30,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $575,000 after acquiring an additional 8,717 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.96% of the company’s stock.

Eventbrite stock opened at $14.20 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.88. Eventbrite, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.60 and a fifty-two week high of $24.05.

Eventbrite ( NYSE:EB Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.03). Eventbrite had a negative return on equity of 51.58% and a negative net margin of 74.86%. The firm had revenue of $59.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.92 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.22) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Eventbrite, Inc. will post -0.54 EPS for the current year.

In other Eventbrite news, CTO Vivek Sagi sold 27,377 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.69, for a total value of $429,545.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 14.05% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Eventbrite from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th.

Eventbrite, Inc operates a self-service ticketing and experience technology platform that serves event creators in the United States and internationally. Its platform integrates components needed to plan, promote, and produce live events that allow creators to reduce friction and costs, increase reach, and drive ticket sales.

