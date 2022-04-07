Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Invests $19.79 Million in LegalZoom.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:LZ)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in LegalZoom.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:LZ – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,231,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,794,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned about 0.63% of LegalZoom.com at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of LZ. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in LegalZoom.com in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in LegalZoom.com in the third quarter worth about $35,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in LegalZoom.com in the third quarter worth about $73,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new position in LegalZoom.com in the third quarter worth about $79,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in LegalZoom.com in the third quarter worth about $135,000. 51.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, General Counsel Nicole Miller sold 5,712 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.84, for a total transaction of $84,766.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Noel Bertram Watson sold 12,023 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $192,368.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 59,673 shares of company stock worth $927,946.

NASDAQ:LZ opened at $13.43 on Thursday. LegalZoom.com, Inc. has a one year low of $11.05 and a one year high of $40.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $14.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.62.

LegalZoom.com (NASDAQ:LZ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $142.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $143.70 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that LegalZoom.com, Inc. will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on LegalZoom.com from $24.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of LegalZoom.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 2nd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of LegalZoom.com from $40.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 11th. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 price objective on shares of LegalZoom.com in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of LegalZoom.com from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.13.

LegalZoom.com, Inc operates an online platform for legal and compliance solutions in the United States. The company's platform offers products and services, including business formations, creating estate planning documents, protecting intellectual property, completing certain forms and agreements, providing access to independent attorney advice, and connecting customers with experts for tax preparation and bookkeeping services.

