Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Invests $17.42 Million in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 127,924 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,416,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned approximately 0.13% of Packaging Co. of America as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 5.4% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,458 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $200,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Pearl River Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 12,508 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,719,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 1,626 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $223,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 2,944 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $405,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rossmore Private Capital lifted its stake in Packaging Co. of America by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Rossmore Private Capital now owns 2,990 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $411,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. 88.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Bruce A. Ridley sold 3,481 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.60, for a total value of $517,276.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PKG opened at $152.45 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $150.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $140.67. Packaging Co. of America has a 52 week low of $124.78 and a 52 week high of $158.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 3.09.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.68. Packaging Co. of America had a net margin of 10.88% and a return on equity of 25.55%. The firm had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.94 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.33 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Packaging Co. of America will post 10.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.62%. Packaging Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.30%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on PKG. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Packaging Co. of America in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $150.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Packaging Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $172.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $135.00 to $129.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Packaging Co. of America from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $127.00 to $154.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $153.25.

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through Packaging and Paper segments. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

