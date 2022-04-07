Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Acquires Shares of 302,994 eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 302,994 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,149,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. National Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in eBay by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,350 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $290,000 after buying an additional 588 shares in the last quarter. Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of eBay by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. now owns 86,908 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $5,779,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of eBay in the fourth quarter valued at $818,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of eBay by 64.8% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 30,080 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $2,000,000 after purchasing an additional 11,827 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Buttonwood Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of eBay in the fourth quarter valued at $1,364,000. 82.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, SVP Pete Thompson sold 49,523 shares of eBay stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.45, for a total value of $2,696,527.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:EBAY opened at $54.12 on Thursday. eBay Inc. has a twelve month low of $49.53 and a twelve month high of $81.19. The company has a market cap of $31.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The e-commerce company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.61 billion. eBay had a return on equity of 24.01% and a net margin of 125.94%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.72 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that eBay Inc. will post 3.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th were issued a $0.22 dividend. This is an increase from eBay’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 9th. eBay’s payout ratio is presently 4.35%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of eBay from $77.00 to $68.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of eBay in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Cowen cut their target price on shares of eBay from $68.00 to $64.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Wedbush cut their target price on shares of eBay from $68.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of eBay from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.88.

About eBay

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States and internationally. The company's Marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, sell, and pay for items through various online, mobile, and offline channels that include retailers, distributors, liquidators, import and export companies, auctioneers, catalog and mail-order companies, directories, search engines, commerce participants, shopping channels, and networks.

