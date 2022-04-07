Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Acquires New Stake in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 110,412 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $17,640,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Simon Property Group by 127.7% during the third quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Clean Yield Group boosted its holdings in Simon Property Group by 100.0% during the third quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 292 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in Simon Property Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in Simon Property Group by 46.9% during the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 373 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Simon Property Group by 33.5% during the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 367 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SPG opened at $127.86 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $136.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $146.35. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a one year low of $111.30 and a one year high of $171.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.64, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company has a market capitalization of $42.01 billion, a PE ratio of 18.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.49.

Simon Property Group ( NYSE:SPG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.09. Simon Property Group had a net margin of 43.97% and a return on equity of 58.02%. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.17 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 11.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were given a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.16%. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 96.49%.

SPG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Simon Property Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $190.00 to $173.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $162.00 to $158.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $180.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Simon Property Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $159.47.

Simon Property Group Company Profile

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

