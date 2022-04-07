Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Acquires New Stake in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Posted by on Apr 7th, 2022

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPGGet Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 110,412 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $17,640,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Simon Property Group by 127.7% during the third quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Clean Yield Group boosted its holdings in Simon Property Group by 100.0% during the third quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 292 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in Simon Property Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in Simon Property Group by 46.9% during the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 373 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Simon Property Group by 33.5% during the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 367 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SPG opened at $127.86 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $136.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $146.35. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a one year low of $111.30 and a one year high of $171.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.64, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company has a market capitalization of $42.01 billion, a PE ratio of 18.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.49.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPGGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.09. Simon Property Group had a net margin of 43.97% and a return on equity of 58.02%. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.17 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 11.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were given a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.16%. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 96.49%.

SPG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Simon Property Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $190.00 to $173.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $162.00 to $158.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $180.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Simon Property Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $159.47.

Simon Property Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

Read More

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG)

Receive News & Ratings for Simon Property Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simon Property Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.