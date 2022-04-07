AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer10 Jan ETF (NYSEARCA:AZAJ) Stock Price Down 0.6%

AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer10 Jan ETF (NYSEARCA:AZAJ – Get Rating) was down 0.6% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $27.08 and last traded at $27.18. Approximately 4,412 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the average daily volume of 32,471 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.36.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.52.

Get AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer10 Jan ETF alerts:

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer10 Jan ETF stock. Compass Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer10 Jan ETF (NYSEARCA:AZAJ – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 11,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $312,000. Compass Advisory Group LLC owned 0.61% of AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer10 Jan ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer10 Jan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer10 Jan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.