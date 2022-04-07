Alliance Global Partners Trims mCloud Technologies (NASDAQ:MCLD) Target Price to C$5.50

mCloud Technologies (NASDAQ:MCLD – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Alliance Global Partners from C$6.50 to C$5.50 in a report issued on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

mCloud Technologies stock opened at $3.98 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.05. The company has a market cap of $64.20 million and a P/E ratio of -1.98. mCloud Technologies has a 52-week low of $3.25 and a 52-week high of $5.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in mCloud Technologies stock. CM Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of mCloud Technologies Corp (NASDAQ:MCLD – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 195,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $956,000. CM Management LLC owned 1.21% of mCloud Technologies at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.23% of the company’s stock.

mCloud is unlocking the untapped potential of energy-intensive assets with AI and analytics, curbing energy waste, maximizing energy production, and getting the most out of critical energy infrastructure. Through mCloud’s AI-powered AssetCare™ platform, mCloud offers complete asset management solutions for commercial buildings, renewable energy, healthcare, heavy industry, and connected workers.

