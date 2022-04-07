Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) Price Target Cut to $137.00 by Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by The Goldman Sachs Group from $153.00 to $137.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 28.07% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on ALLE. Barclays dropped their price objective on Allegion from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Allegion in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Allegion from $170.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Allegion from $146.00 to $134.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Allegion from $157.00 to $147.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $144.10.

Shares of NYSE ALLE opened at $106.97 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $115.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $125.07. The company has a market cap of $9.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. Allegion has a 12-month low of $106.47 and a 12-month high of $148.70.

Allegion ( NYSE:ALLE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $709.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $678.46 million. Allegion had a net margin of 16.84% and a return on equity of 59.62%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.49 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Allegion will post 5.64 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Meyer Handelman Co. increased its stake in Allegion by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. now owns 84,726 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $9,301,000 after purchasing an additional 1,166 shares in the last quarter. BOKF NA raised its holdings in shares of Allegion by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. BOKF NA now owns 10,656 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,412,000 after purchasing an additional 1,282 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Allegion in the fourth quarter worth $104,498,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Allegion during the fourth quarter worth $81,000. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Allegion by 798.6% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 28,701 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $3,801,000 after purchasing an additional 25,507 shares in the last quarter. 90.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Allegion Company Profile

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door closers, controls, and exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems and services; electronic security products and access control systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; doors and door systems; and other accessories.

