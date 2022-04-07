Allbirds (NASDAQ:BIRD) Shares Gap Up to $5.73

Shares of Allbirds, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIRD – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $5.73, but opened at $5.92. Allbirds shares last traded at $5.50, with a volume of 11,727 shares.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Allbirds from $26.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Bank of America cut their target price on Allbirds from $23.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Allbirds from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Allbirds in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Allbirds from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.23.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.07.

Allbirds ( NASDAQ:BIRD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.09). The company had revenue of $97.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $92.28 million. Allbirds’s revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Allbirds, Inc. will post -0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Allbirds news, CFO Michael J. Bufano purchased 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.17 per share, for a total transaction of $129,250.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Allbirds in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Allbirds in the fourth quarter valued at about $52,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Allbirds in the fourth quarter valued at about $98,000. SG3 Management LLC bought a new stake in Allbirds in the fourth quarter valued at about $113,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in Allbirds in the fourth quarter valued at about $133,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.19% of the company’s stock.

Allbirds Company Profile (NASDAQ:BIRD)

Allbirds, Inc manufactures and sells footwear and apparel products for men and women. It offers shoes, such as running shoes, everyday sneakers, high-tops, slip-ons, boat shoes, flats, weather repellent shoes, and sandals. The company's apparel products include activewear, tops, bottoms, dresses, sweaters, underwear, and socks.

