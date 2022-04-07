Alithya Group (NASDAQ:ALYA) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Alithya Group (NASDAQ:ALYA – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Alithya Group Inc. provides digital strategies and technologies primarily in North America. The company’s integrated offering is based on strategy services, Microsoft and Oracle technologies and custom solutions. The company serves primarily in the financial, manufacturing, retail and distribution, telecommunications, transportation, professional services, health and government sectors. It operates principally in Canada, the United States and Europe. Alithya Group Inc., formerly known as Edgewater Technology Inc., is based in Montreal, Canada. “

ALYA has been the subject of a number of other reports. Scotiabank lowered their price target on Alithya Group from C$4.25 to C$4.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Desjardins increased their price target on Alithya Group from C$4.50 to C$5.25 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd.

Shares of NASDAQ ALYA opened at $2.54 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.66. Alithya Group has a 12 month low of $2.08 and a 12 month high of $3.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market cap of $216.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.09 and a beta of 0.89.

Alithya Group (NASDAQ:ALYA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $87.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.44 million. Alithya Group had a negative return on equity of 6.54% and a negative net margin of 2.73%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Alithya Group will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ALYA. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in shares of Alithya Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alithya Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $54,000. HB Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Alithya Group in the fourth quarter worth $62,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Alithya Group by 148.7% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 98,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after acquiring an additional 59,017 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Alithya Group in the third quarter worth $274,000. 32.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alithya Group Inc provides strategy and digital technology services in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company's business strategy services include strategic consulting, digital transformation, organizational performance, and enterprise architecture services. It also provides application services, such as digital applications DevOps, legacy systems modernization, control and software engineering, cloud infrastructure, quality assurance, and automated testing; enterprise solutions comprising enterprise resource planning, corporate performance management, customer relationship management, and human capital management; and data and analytics solutions, including business intelligence, data management, artificial intelligence (AI), and machine learning, as well as internet of things.

