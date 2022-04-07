Alina (LON:ALNA) Trading 3% Higher

Alina Holdings Plc (LON:ALNA – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 17 ($0.22) and last traded at GBX 17 ($0.22). 4,500 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 70% from the average session volume of 15,095 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 16.50 ($0.22).

The stock has a market cap of £3.76 million and a P/E ratio of -15.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 16.93 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 19.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.03, a quick ratio of 4.16 and a current ratio of 4.56.

Alina Company Profile (LON:ALNA)

Allena Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a late-stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to discovering, developing and commercializing first-in-class, oral biologic therapeutics to treat patients with rare and severe metabolic and kidney disorders. Allena’s lead product candidate, reloxaliase, is currently being evaluated in a pivotal Phase 3 clinical program for the treatment of enteric hyperoxaluria, a metabolic disorder characterized by markedly elevated urinary oxalate levels and commonly associated with kidney stones, chronic kidney disease and other serious kidney disorders.

