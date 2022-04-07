Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) Price Target Cut to $220.00

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by analysts at Benchmark from $235.00 to $220.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Benchmark’s target price indicates a potential upside of 105.59% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $215.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 31st. CLSA reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alibaba Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of Alibaba Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $185.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $196.01.

BABA stock traded down $3.99 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $107.01. 7,339 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 57,667,244. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $111.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $131.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $290.09 billion, a PE ratio of 28.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.89. Alibaba Group has a 1-year low of $73.28 and a 1-year high of $245.69.

Alibaba Group ( NYSE:BABA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $16.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $14.95. The firm had revenue of $242.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $245.79 billion. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 7.86% and a return on equity of 10.84%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.98 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Alibaba Group will post 6.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP lifted its holdings in Alibaba Group by 2,141.9% in the third quarter. Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP now owns 22,643,329 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,123,770,000 after buying an additional 21,633,311 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Alibaba Group in the third quarter valued at $947,037,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Alibaba Group by 19.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,323,393 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,928,602,000 after buying an additional 2,838,191 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Alibaba Group in the fourth quarter valued at $312,493,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 99.7% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,395,667 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $652,931,000 after purchasing an additional 2,194,335 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 20.89% of the company’s stock.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

