Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) Given New $177.00 Price Target at Citigroup

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Citigroup from $200.00 to $177.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on BABA. Mizuho cut their target price on Alibaba Group from $215.00 to $180.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Bank of America cut their target price on Alibaba Group from $203.00 to $193.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Raymond James cut their target price on Alibaba Group from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Alibaba Group from $165.00 to $145.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Benchmark cut their target price on Alibaba Group from $245.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alibaba Group presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $196.58.

Alibaba Group stock opened at $107.68 on Wednesday. Alibaba Group has a 1-year low of $73.28 and a 1-year high of $245.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The stock has a market cap of $291.91 billion, a PE ratio of 28.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $111.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $131.06.

Alibaba Group ( NYSE:BABA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $16.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $14.95. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 10.84% and a net margin of 7.86%. The company had revenue of $242.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $245.79 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.98 earnings per share. Alibaba Group’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Alibaba Group will post 6.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Community Bank N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Widmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 74.1% during the 4th quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 235 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 20.89% of the company’s stock.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

