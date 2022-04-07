Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) Shares Sold by Field & Main Bank

Field & Main Bank lowered its position in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) by 67.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,945 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 3,970 shares during the quarter. Field & Main Bank’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $231,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Camden National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 56.8% in the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 27,238 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,339,000 after buying an additional 9,866 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 19.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,323,393 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,928,602,000 after buying an additional 2,838,191 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,968,669 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,033,915,000 after purchasing an additional 243,994 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Alibaba Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,520,000. Finally, Royal Fund Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 18.8% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC now owns 15,747 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,331,000 after purchasing an additional 2,489 shares in the last quarter. 20.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on BABA shares. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Alibaba Group from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alibaba Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Barclays cut their price objective on Alibaba Group from $247.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 28th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Alibaba Group from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on Alibaba Group from $203.00 to $193.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $196.01.

Shares of NYSE:BABA traded down $6.73 during trading on Thursday, hitting $104.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,421,752 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,748,428. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $111.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $131.06. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a fifty-two week low of $73.28 and a fifty-two week high of $245.69. The company has a market capitalization of $282.67 billion, a PE ratio of 28.69, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.64.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $16.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $14.95. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 10.84% and a net margin of 7.86%. The company had revenue of $242.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $245.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.98 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 6.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

