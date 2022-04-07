Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) Shares Sold by Ellis Investment Partners LLC

Ellis Investment Partners LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) by 11.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,028 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 127 shares during the period. Ellis Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $122,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Widmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Alibaba Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Community Bank N.A. acquired a new stake in Alibaba Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new stake in Alibaba Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Addison Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Alibaba Group by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 255 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Alibaba Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 20.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BABA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Alibaba Group from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Alibaba Group from $200.00 to $177.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group lowered their price target on Alibaba Group from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Benchmark lowered their price target on Alibaba Group from $235.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alibaba Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $196.01.

Shares of NYSE BABA traded down $4.60 during trading on Thursday, reaching $103.08. The stock had a trading volume of 574,120 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,667,244. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a fifty-two week low of $73.28 and a fifty-two week high of $245.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.64. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $111.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $131.06. The company has a market cap of $279.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.69, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.89.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $16.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $14.95. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 10.84% and a net margin of 7.86%. The business had revenue of $242.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $245.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.98 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 6.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

