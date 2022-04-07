Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) Holdings Decreased by D.A. Davidson & CO.

D.A. Davidson & CO. decreased its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) by 66.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,124 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 30,141 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $1,797,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP lifted its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 2,141.9% during the 3rd quarter. Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP now owns 22,643,329 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,123,770,000 after purchasing an additional 21,633,311 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $947,037,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 19.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,323,393 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,928,602,000 after purchasing an additional 2,838,191 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $312,493,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 99.7% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,395,667 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $652,931,000 after purchasing an additional 2,194,335 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Mizuho decreased their price target on Alibaba Group from $215.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Barclays decreased their price target on Alibaba Group from $247.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 28th. CLSA reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on Alibaba Group from $230.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Alibaba Group from $165.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Alibaba Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $196.58.

Shares of BABA stock opened at $107.68 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $111.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $131.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market capitalization of $291.91 billion, a PE ratio of 28.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.89. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 12-month low of $73.28 and a 12-month high of $245.69.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $16.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $14.95. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 7.86% and a return on equity of 10.84%. The company had revenue of $242.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $245.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.98 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 6.24 EPS for the current year.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

