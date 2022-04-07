Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) Shares Acquired by Xponance Inc.

Xponance Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Get Rating) by 25.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,984 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,807 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities were worth $2,003,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARE. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the third quarter worth approximately $42,000. Cordasco Financial Network acquired a new position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the third quarter worth $57,000. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the third quarter worth $68,000. 94.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director James P. Cain sold 425 shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.26, for a total transaction of $82,135.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Andres Gavinet sold 6,487 shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.00, for a total transaction of $1,226,043.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 36,462 shares of company stock worth $6,854,818. Company insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

ARE stock opened at $206.25 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.42, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.82. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a 1 year low of $167.73 and a 1 year high of $224.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $192.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $200.90.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.18). Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a net margin of 26.93% and a return on equity of 3.40%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.84 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 8.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 121.37%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on ARE shares. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $200.00 to $219.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alexandria Real Estate Equities currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $180.80.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Company Profile (Get Rating)

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc is an urban office real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership, operation, development, and redevelopment of life science and technology properties. It also provides a space for lease to the life science and technology industries, which are primarily located in AAA urban innovation cluster locations.

