Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM) VP Daniel Ramos Sells 1,998 Shares of Stock

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM – Get Rating) VP Daniel Ramos sold 1,998 shares of Alarm.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.84, for a total value of $135,544.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of ALRM opened at $62.66 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a PE ratio of 62.04, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $67.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 7.09 and a quick ratio of 6.51. Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.70 and a 1 year high of $95.83.

Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $195.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $174.52 million. Alarm.com had a return on equity of 12.94% and a net margin of 6.98%. The business’s revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.35 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ALRM. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alarm.com in the third quarter valued at $38,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Alarm.com during the 3rd quarter valued at $49,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alarm.com by 9,583.3% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 581 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Alarm.com by 1,420.0% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 608 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of Alarm.com during the 4th quarter valued at $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.01% of the company’s stock.

ALRM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James lowered their target price on Alarm.com from $120.00 to $85.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut Alarm.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. StockNews.com raised Alarm.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. TheStreet cut Alarm.com from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Alarm.com from $90.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.00.

Alarm.com Company Profile

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based solutions for smart residential and commercial properties in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Alarm.com and Other. The company provides interactive security solutions to control and monitor their security systems, as well as connected security devices, including door locks, motion sensors, door locks, garage doors, Internet of Things, thermostats, and video cameras; and video monitoring solutions, such as video analytics, live streaming, video doorbell, video clips, video alerts, continuous high definition recording, and commercial video surveillance solutions.

