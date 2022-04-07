Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $190.67 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM – Get Rating) will post $190.67 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Alarm.com’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $178.43 million to $197.77 million. Alarm.com reported sales of $172.50 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 10.5%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Alarm.com will report full-year sales of $815.74 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $813.77 million to $818.10 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $883.64 million, with estimates ranging from $871.45 million to $890.89 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Alarm.com.

Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $195.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $174.52 million. Alarm.com had a return on equity of 12.94% and a net margin of 6.98%. Alarm.com’s revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.35 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised Alarm.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Barclays reduced their price target on Alarm.com from $90.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 28th. TheStreet lowered Alarm.com from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Alarm.com from $120.00 to $85.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Alarm.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alarm.com presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $97.00.

ALRM stock traded down $3.88 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $62.11. The company had a trading volume of 9,132 shares, compared to its average volume of 250,024. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 6.51 and a current ratio of 7.09. The company has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.22. Alarm.com has a fifty-two week low of $60.70 and a fifty-two week high of $95.83.

In other Alarm.com news, insider Daniel Kerzner sold 2,612 shares of Alarm.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.84, for a total value of $177,198.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Daniel Ramos sold 1,998 shares of Alarm.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.84, for a total value of $135,544.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,338 shares of company stock worth $841,676 in the last 90 days. 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ALRM. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alarm.com in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Alarm.com during the third quarter worth $49,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Alarm.com by 9,583.3% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 581 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Alarm.com by 1,420.0% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 608 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new position in Alarm.com during the fourth quarter worth $55,000. 91.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based solutions for smart residential and commercial properties in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Alarm.com and Other. The company provides interactive security solutions to control and monitor their security systems, as well as connected security devices, including door locks, motion sensors, door locks, garage doors, Internet of Things, thermostats, and video cameras; and video monitoring solutions, such as video analytics, live streaming, video doorbell, video clips, video alerts, continuous high definition recording, and commercial video surveillance solutions.

