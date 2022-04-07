Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOY) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOY – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “AkzoNobel is a leading global paints and coatings company and a major producer of specialty chemicals. Their portfolio includes brands such as Dulux, Sikkens, International, Interpon and Eka. “

Several other research firms have also recently commented on AKZOY. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Akzo Nobel from an underperform rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Barclays boosted their target price on Akzo Nobel from €109.00 ($119.78) to €113.00 ($124.18) in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Akzo Nobel from €120.00 ($131.87) to €112.00 ($123.08) and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Akzo Nobel currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $89.00.

OTCMKTS:AKZOY opened at $28.17 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.17. Akzo Nobel has a 52-week low of $25.45 and a 52-week high of $44.14. The firm has a market cap of $15.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.10, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s fifty day moving average is $31.15 and its 200 day moving average is $34.86.

Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.49). Akzo Nobel had a return on equity of 12.63% and a net margin of 8.67%. The business had revenue of $2.75 billion for the quarter. Equities analysts predict that Akzo Nobel will post 1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Akzo Nobel NV is a holding company that engages in the manufacture and sale of coating and paint products. It operates through the following segments: Decorative Paints and Performance Coatings. The Decorative Paints segment manufactures and supplies a range of interior and exterior decoration and protection products for professional and do-it-yourself markets.

