AirBoss of America (TSE:BOS) Stock Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $37.94

AirBoss of America Corp. (TSE:BOS – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$37.94 and traded as low as C$34.56. AirBoss of America shares last traded at C$34.78, with a volume of 53,161 shares.

Several research firms recently issued reports on BOS. Cormark reduced their target price on shares of AirBoss of America from C$54.00 to C$51.00 in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on shares of AirBoss of America from C$51.00 to C$58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Pi Financial increased their target price on shares of AirBoss of America from C$56.00 to C$58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of AirBoss of America from C$52.00 to C$51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$54.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.26, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 2.11. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$35.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$37.89. The firm has a market capitalization of C$924.51 million and a PE ratio of 16.63.

AirBoss of America ( TSE:BOS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported C$0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.51 by C$0.20. The firm had revenue of C$313.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$301.86 million. Sell-side analysts expect that AirBoss of America Corp. will post 2.8200001 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. AirBoss of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.22%.

In related news, Director Peter Grenville Schoch purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$32.10 per share, for a total transaction of C$160,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,799,077 shares in the company, valued at C$154,050,371.70.

About AirBoss of America

AirBoss of America Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets rubber-based products for automotive, heavy commercial, construction and infrastructure, oil and gas, and defense industries in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: AirBoss Defense Group, Rubber Solutions, and Engineered Products.

