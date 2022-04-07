AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) Shares Gap Down to $139.99

AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $139.99, but opened at $136.00. AGCO shares last traded at $135.29, with a volume of 217 shares.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on AGCO from $157.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut AGCO from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $177.00 to $127.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of AGCO in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Barclays increased their target price on AGCO from $123.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on AGCO from $170.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $150.00.

Get AGCO alerts:

The company has a 50 day moving average of $129.56 and a 200-day moving average of $124.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.47, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

AGCO ( NYSE:AGCO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $3.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $1.36. AGCO had a return on equity of 24.30% and a net margin of 8.05%. The firm had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.05 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.54 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that AGCO Co. will post 11.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 14th. AGCO’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.74%.

In other AGCO news, CAO Lara Thrush Long sold 900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.55, for a total value of $105,795.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Andrew H. Beck sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.83, for a total value of $3,295,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of AGCO by 0.9% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,070,821 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $253,766,000 after purchasing an additional 18,943 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AGCO by 108.6% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 440,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $53,999,000 after purchasing an additional 229,423 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of AGCO by 47.9% during the third quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 590,518 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $72,356,000 after purchasing an additional 191,209 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of AGCO by 14.9% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 240,781 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,503,000 after purchasing an additional 31,300 shares during the period. Finally, Beck Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of AGCO by 3.5% during the third quarter. Beck Capital Management LLC now owns 7,095 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $869,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the period. 78.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About AGCO (NYSE:AGCO)

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. It offers horsepower tractors for row crop production, soil cultivation, planting, land leveling, seeding, and commercial hay operations; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, equestrian, and residential uses.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for AGCO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AGCO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.