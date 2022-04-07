Affinity Capital Advisors LLC Has $1 Million Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Affinity Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,871 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the quarter. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $1,004,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in JNJ. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $362,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,066,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,129,496,000 after purchasing an additional 760,796 shares in the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 11,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,782,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. CMH Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 37.5% during the 3rd quarter. CMH Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares during the period. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 4,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $731,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.84% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Thibaut Mongon sold 23,681 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.25, for a total transaction of $4,173,776.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:JNJ traded up $0.29 on Thursday, hitting $182.52. The company had a trading volume of 352,379 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,450,443. The stock has a market capitalization of $479.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.33, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $171.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $167.01. Johnson & Johnson has a 52 week low of $155.72 and a 52 week high of $182.60.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $24.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.29 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 22.26% and a return on equity of 37.46%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.86 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.48 EPS for the current year.

JNJ has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $175.00 to $173.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $180.00 to $183.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $178.00 to $185.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $180.29.

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

