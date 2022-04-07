Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Affimed N.V is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It is engaged in developing single and combination therapies to treat cancers. The company’s product pipeline consists of AFM13, AFM24, AFM26, AFM11 and AMV564 which are in clinical stage. Affimed N.V, formerly known as Affimed Therapeutics B.V., is based in Heidelberg, Germany. “

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Affimed in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Affimed in a research report on Sunday, December 12th. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Affimed in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $7.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Affimed from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Affimed presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.86.

Affimed stock opened at $4.68 on Tuesday. Affimed has a twelve month low of $3.59 and a twelve month high of $11.74. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.32. The company has a current ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $459.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.21 and a beta of 2.55.

Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.02). Affimed had a negative net margin of 149.76% and a negative return on equity of 40.66%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.20) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Affimed will post -0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Affimed by 83.6% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 52,256 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $445,000 after purchasing an additional 23,798 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Affimed by 28.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 35,468 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 7,819 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Affimed by 42.1% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 46,191 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $392,000 after purchasing an additional 13,696 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Affimed by 45.6% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 298,584 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,538,000 after buying an additional 93,575 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Affimed in the 3rd quarter valued at $340,000. 69.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Affimed N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing cancer immunotherapies in the United States, Europe, and Germany. Its lead product candidate is AFM13, which has completed Phase II clinical study of CD30-positive T-cell lymphoma, and hodgkin lymphoma (HL), as well as is in Phase II clinical trials for peripheral T-cell lymphoma, and transformed mycosis fungoides; that is in Phase I clinical study in combination with adoptive NK cells for CD30-postive lymphomas; and has completed Phase Ib clinical study in combination with anti-PD-1 antibody Keytruda (pembrolizumab) in patients with relapsed HL.

